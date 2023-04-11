| Sats Team Girls Off To Flyer At Gyaneshwar Goud Volleyball Tournament

SATS team girls off to flyer at Gyaneshwar Goud volleyball tournament

Sports Authority of Telangana State women’s team defeated Amberpet Playground 25-8, 25-10 to begin their campaign on a winning note

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:09 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State women’s team defeated Amberpet Playground 25-8, 25-10 to begin their campaign on a winning note In the P Gyaneshwar Goud Cash ward volleyball tournament at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the men’s match, Gymkhana downed Vidyanagar 25-23, 25-16. The tournament is being organised by Amberpet Playground Sports Association.

SATS, Gymkhana Ground, Sports School, Amberpet Ground, Gandhi Nagar Playground, Vidyanagar Ground, LB Stadium and SATS-II are the teams in the boys section. SATS, Sports School and Amberpet are the girls teams in fray.

Also Read Snehaal Roy clinches Brilliant Trophy chess tournament