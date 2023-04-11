SATS team girls off to flyer at Gyaneshwar Goud volleyball tournament

Sports Authority of Telangana State women’s team defeated Amberpet Playground 25-8, 25-10 to begin their campaign on a winning note
Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State women’s team defeated Amberpet Playground 25-8, 25-10 to begin their campaign on a winning note In the P Gyaneshwar Goud Cash ward volleyball tournament at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
In the men’s match, Gymkhana downed Vidyanagar 25-23, 25-16. The tournament is being organised by Amberpet Playground Sports Association.
SATS, Gymkhana Ground, Sports School, Amberpet Ground, Gandhi Nagar Playground, Vidyanagar Ground, LB Stadium and SATS-II are the teams in the boys section. SATS, Sports School and Amberpet are the girls teams in fray.