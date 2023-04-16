SATS men’s team wins Gyaneshwar Goud Volleyball tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) men’s team clinched the P Gyaneshwar Goud Cash Award Volleyball Tournament defeating LB Stadium in the final, at Amberpet Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday night.

SATS men team got the better of LB Stadium in the final with 25-15, 25-23 scorelines. Farhan from the winning team was adjudged player of the match. This tournament is organised b Amberpet Playground Sports Association.

Results (men): Final: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) bt L B Stadium 25-15, 25-23; Semi Final-1: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) bt Amberpet Playground 25-21, 25-14; Semi Final-2: L B Stadium bt Gymkhana Ground team 25-21, 25-18.

