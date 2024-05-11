Lok Sabha polls: Rachakonda police books 14 MCC violation cases

Rachakonda CP Tarun Joshi said eight inter district check posts were set up while 29 flying squads and 25 static surveillance teams are functioning in Commissionerate.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 May 2024, 02:24 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police booked 14 cases in regard to violations of Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Tarun Joshi said eight inter district check posts were set up while 29 flying squads and 25 static surveillance teams are functioning in Commissionerate to curb inducement, transportation of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, etc.

“A total of 114 flag marches were conducted across the commissionerate to instill confidence among the voters and ensure a free and fair voting,” he said.

All the polling stations, particularly critical polling stations, have been gio-tagged in the TSCOP application by the IT core team and 72 police officers deployed to monitor the election process.

Rachakonda Commissionerate

5 Parliament constituency full or in part.

3396 polling stations.

1590 polling locations.

533 critical polling stations and 188 critical locations.

Seized liquor – 12240 liters worth Rs. 75.78 lakhs

Precious metal – 245 grams worth Rs. 14.7 lakhs.

Drugs – Ganja: 683 kilograms, Opium – 2 kilograms, MDMA – 120 grams, Heroin – 29 grams all worth about Rs – 1.95 crores.

Freebies Worth Rs: 9.26 lakhs.

Total weapons – 1114 and weapons deposited – 806.

Non Bailable Warrants – 1036 executed.

4892 persons who are trouble mongers bound over.

Rachakonda Police- 6000 Out Side Force- TSPA Trainees-1063, Prohibition and Excise-50, Legal Metrology Department-30, CAPF-12 companies, TSSP-25 platoons.