Say hi to millets marvels

Bharath Reddy, a cardiologist who also moonlights as an actor has now opened a eatery around the nutrient-packed foodgrain

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Bharath Reddy, a well-known face in Telugu cinema, is a pro at balancing a dual career as a cardiologist and actor. He debuted in the movie Oka V Chitram and has since starred in supporting roles in various films spread across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi movies. Apart from his medical and film work, it was his zeal to give back to the society that made him want to start Millet Marvels, an eatery specialising in all things millet. We are talking idli, dosa, biryanis, chapathis, meal combos all made from the healthy, but still tasty millet.

“Millets have been part of diets since ancient times, but most don’t know its benefits. Since there wasn’t much awareness about the grain, farmer stopped cultivating it. The worst part is that in future many people will become pre-diabetic or diabetic because of the high-calorie food we eat. Their needs to be proper awareness about the food we consume.

So, I thought it’s high time to introduce something which is healthy and tastes good. That led to the launch of Millet Marvels,” says Bharath who has worked in the medical field for over 18 years now. A lot of research went into the eatery before they officially opened doors. There are many varieties like little millets, barnyard millets, foxtail millet, kodo millets proso millets, etc. Each millet has its own benefits and is unique in its own way.

“I always wanted to explore something new and keep challenging myself. That’s why I entered the film industry. Being a cardiologist, I was conscious about health which made me try millets six years ago,” says Bharath who is presently busy shooting for the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.

“Most of the food lovers like variety in their food. So we made sure to create seven varieties in breakfast. For the first time in India, we tried idli, dosa millet batter, We have ragi chapati and millet dum biryani, and some more special dishes which are sure to make people’s mouthwater and keep them healthy at the same time. Also, we will be supporting the vendors who purchase from millet farmers,” says Bharath who has maintained a diet consisting of millets from past six years.

“Currently, we have outlets in Jubilee hills, Manikonda, Appa Junction, Apollo Hospital foodcourt, and will be opening up in a few more places in the city. Our dream is to serve this healthy food all over India,” signs off Bharath who is more worried about the next generation and their food habits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .