SBI Card, BPCL launch credit card

The card offers 7.25 per cent value back (including 1 per cent surcharge waiver) on fuel and lubricant spends at BPCL fuel stations and 6.25 per cent value back on Bharat Gas spends, it added.

New Delhi: SBI Card on Tuesday announced launch of ‘BPCL SBI Card Octane’ in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), offering savings to consumers who spend on fuel.

The BPCL SBI Card Octane brings 25X reward points on spends for BPCL fuel and MAK Lubricants, Bharat Gas (LPG) spends (website and app only) and BPCL’s ‘In & Out’ convenience store spends, SBI Card said in a release.

It also bundles in savings on other regular spend categories, including departmental store and grocery, dining and movies.

There will be no minimum transaction threshold for fuel spends credit card company said.

The luanch will bolster digital payments growth in India, said SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara.

Card holders can get complimentary domestic airport lounge access, milestone benefits worth Rs 2,000 on annual spends of Rs 3 lakh, in the form of e-gift vouchers.

The card also comes with a fraud liability cover of Rs 1 lakh.