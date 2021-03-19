SBI opens District Sales Hub for twin cities

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India inaugurated its District Sales Hub (DSH), for Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Thursday. Inaugurated by Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad, in the presence of General Managers Krishan Sharma, Jogesh Chandra Sahu among other officials, the hub will play an important role in supporting the Customer Service Points for better customer reach.

“The DSH has been established to facilitate faster account opening and delivery of banking services to customers through Business Correspondent-Customer Service Point channel in the twin cities,” said Mishra. He also addressed CSP representatives and emphasised the need of providing quality customer service to enhance customer satisfaction.

