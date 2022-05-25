Schneider Electric to set up second manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Schneider Electric has decided to expand its unit and set up a second state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. The first facility of Schneier Electric was also adjudged the “Advanced Light house” by implementing 4 IR technologies such as IIOT infrastructure , predictive / prescriptive analytics and AI deep learning by World Economic Forum this year.

The announcement to set up the second unit came after Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao met leadership of Schneider Electric on the side lines of World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos. Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation with presence in over 100 countries.

Minister K T Rama Rao and Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President Luc Remont announced Schneider Electric’s expansion and commitment to the state of Telangana by setting up the second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of this announcement Minister Rama Rao said, “the Government is working steadfastly towards transforming Telangana as the most attractive investment destination in the country. As Telangana continues to grow companies like Schneider Electric will play a crucial role in meeting energy management and automation needs of our industries and factories. Schneider Electric while doubling it’s capacity with its second manufacturing facility in Telangana would help create additional 1000 jobs. The company would manufacture Breakers, connectors and switches for energy management and automation products from its new facility.”

Minister KT Rama Rao and Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan assured Schneider Electric of all support possible from Government of Telangana in setting up this facility.

