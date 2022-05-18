SCR to operate two special trains to clear extra rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating two special trains between Hyderabad- Madurai-Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Train No.07253 Hyderabad-Madurai special train will depart at 3.50 on May 19 and arrive the next day at 2.40 pm, while Train No.07254 Madurai-Secunderabad special train will depart at 5.40 pm on May 20 and arrive 4 pm the next day.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchhirapalli and Dindigul stations in both the directions. These trains consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches, according to a press release.

