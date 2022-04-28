SCR to run 20 weekly special trains to clear extra rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 20 weekly special trains between major destinations like Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Aurangabad.

Accordingly, Train No. 07509 Hyderabad-Tirupati (Saturday) will depart at 16.35 pm on April 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, and arrive at 5.30 am the next day.

Train No. 07510 Tirupati-Hyderabad (Tuesday) will depart at 11.50 pm on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, and arrive at 12.30 pm the next day.

These trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Similarly, Train No. 07511 Tirupati-Aurangabad (Sunday) will depart at 7.05 am on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and arrive at 7 am the next day. Train No. 07512 Aurangabad-Tirupati (Monday) will depart at 11.15 pm on May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and arrive at 10.20 pm the next day.

These trains will stop at Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Nanded, Purna, Selu, Partur and Jalna stations in both the directions. These trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.