SCR to run special trains from Secunderabad, Hyderabad to clear extra rush

In order to clear extra rush of passengers towards Patna, SCR will be running special trains from Secunderabad and Hyderabad in January.
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers towards Patna, the South Central railway (SCR) will be running special trains from Secunderabad and Hyderabad in January.
The special trains include Hyderabad – Patna running on January 4, 11, 18 and 25, Secunderabad – Patna running on January 6,13,20 and 27 and Patna – Secunderabad running on January 4,9,11,16,18,23,25 and 30.
These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.