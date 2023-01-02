| Scr To Run Special Trains From Secunderabad Hyderabad To Clear Extra Rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers towards Patna, the South Central railway (SCR) will be running special trains from Secunderabad and Hyderabad in January.

The special trains include Hyderabad – Patna running on January 4, 11, 18 and 25, Secunderabad – Patna running on January 6,13,20 and 27 and Patna – Secunderabad running on January 4,9,11,16,18,23,25 and 30.

These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.