Scuzo Ice opens first outlet in Hyderabad

In addition to their live popsicles, the brand offers an enticing selection of desserts. This includes rich, hand-crafted gelatos, delectable ice cream waffles, airy pancakes, velvety milkshakes, lavish dessert cakes, and sumptuous sundaes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

In addition to their live popsicles, the brand offers an enticing selection of desserts. This includes rich, hand-crafted gelatos, delectable ice cream waffles, airy pancakes, velvety milkshakes, lavish dessert cakes, and sumptuous sundaes.

Hyderabad: Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic, a live popsicle concept and dessert café, opened its first outlet at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Monday. The company is planning to open 10 more outlets across Telangana in the next three months.

Apart from live popsicles, the brand boasts an irresistible array of desserts, including indulgent hand-made gelatos, ice cream waffles, fluffy pancakes, creamy milkshakes, decadent dessert cakes, and luscious sundaes. During the launch event, Mohammad Farhan, Managing Director, Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic said each outlet was being established with an investment of nearly Rs.25 lakh. Of the ten outlets planned, two would be set up by the company and rest under franchise model, he said.

“We are also planning to establish our production unit in Hyderabad shortly” said Mohammad Farhan, adding that the next outlet would be opened at Madhapur in a few days.