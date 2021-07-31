Search continues for washed away tractor driver in Peddapalli

While returning home after attending work in an agriculture field near Regadimaddikunta on Friday evening, tractor plunged into SRSP D-83 canal and the driver washed away

By | Published: 5:49 pm 5:52 pm

Peddapalli: Search operation is still going on to trace a tractor driver who was missing since a vehicle plunged into SRSP canal near Regadimaddikunta of Sultanabad mandal.

A native of Ramunipalli village of Sultanabadmandal, Yerramsetti Srinivas (32) is working as a tractor driver. While returning home after attending work in an agriculture field near Regadimaddikunta on Friday evening, tractor plunged into SRSP D-83 canal.

Srinivas, who was driving the vehicle, reportedly fell in the canal and washed away in the waters. A farmer passing through the area at the time of the incident informed the matter to police.

Sultanabad CI Indrasena Reddy along with his staff rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation by stalling water flow in the canal. As they failed to find Srinivas till 10 pm in the night, cops again started a rescue operation on Saturday morning.

