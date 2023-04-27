Searchlight Pictures releases trailer for Taika Waititi’s upcoming soccer film ‘Next Goal Wins’

The film tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001

Hyderabad: ‘Next Goal Wins’, an upcoming soccer film by Taika Waititi, is a Searchlight Pictures’ production. The film tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits a down on his luck, maverick coach (Michael Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

Fassbender is joined by Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana.

Waititi is producing alongside Jonathan Cavendish and Garrett Basch, with Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, and Kathryn Dean serving as executive producers. Additional producers include Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, who directed the 2014 documentary from which the film is based.

