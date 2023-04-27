Discover Michelle Obama’s take on friendship, parenting, and more in ‘The Light Podcast’ on Audible

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Michelle Obama’s latest podcast titled ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast’ released on Audible, is an extension to her book ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times’. The Audible podcast is an amalgamation of important life lessons from her personal experiences that she shared with her esteemed friends on her six-city US book tour.

As they engage in conversations relating to friendships, vulnerabilities, personal struggles, and more, enlighten yourself with interesting and relatable anecdotes through the podcast. Below mentioned are some thought-provoking insights from the podcast.

Building meaningful friendships

In conversation with legendary poet and teacher Elizabeth Alexander, Michelle Obama reflects on their 30 years of friendship. They discuss their shared journey of motherhood as they grew to adulthood, the twists and turns of careers, growing older, and their retreat at Camp David with other friends. Michelle emphasises, “Whether I met you three months ago, or three decades ago, if we’ve built a meaningful friendship, I will work hard to foster our relationship and be there for you when you need me. I’ve got your back because I know you got mine.”

Striving for excellence and parenting

Gayle King and Michelle Obama open up about parenting and striving for excellence as a pursuit. Michelle Obama encourages young people to take charge of their lives and make excellence a practice. “Excellence is a thing you practice. You practise who you want to be, every single day. So, I have been practising getting things right for a long time. So, I don’t know how to be late,” said Obama. When asked about parenting their two girls, she said, “I treated parenting my girls like my parents parented me. I wanted them to be independent early.”

The power of small

America’s favourite former First Lady shares that she grew up in circumstances where bars were set quite low for women of colour. She did not let these conditions overpower her, and credit due to her parents for always making her feel seen and heard at home. As she goes on to detail her approach to life, Michelle uses her wit in sharing some insights. She compares knitting to taking on tasks in life and suggests instead of overwhelming ourselves with what we cannot control, we must focus on the smaller tasks at hand.

Decoding fear

In conversation with Ellen Degeneres, Michelle Obama elaborates why we must overcome our fears and step out of our comfort zone to get ahead in life. “There is a fear that keeps us stuck. The fear of others, the fear of somebody who is not like you, the fear of somebody who has got a different skin colour than you. That is an irrational fear. If we don’t learn to decode it and to know when our fear is keeping us safe from when it is keeping us limited and narrow and small.”

Michelle’s classic wit, candor, and compassion infused in her anecdotal learnings as she engages in an insightful yet fun banter with exceptional luminaries is bound to lighten up your world.