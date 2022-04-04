Secunderabad: Army School welcomes students after two years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:20 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Students at Army Public School, Ramakrishnapuram, played games, took selfies and narrated their experiences.

Hyderabad: Army Public School Ramakrishnapuram, Secunderabad, the best school among Southern APS Schools, welcomed the students with warmth and happiness.

After two years of the pandemic, Army Public School Ramakrishnapuram, Secunderabad, commenced offline classes and opened the school gates to receive enthusiastic students.

The students were taken on a tour of the school which was followed by an interactive session with teachers, students and parents. The students went around the sprawling campus and played games, took selfies and narrated their experiences.

As the students came to school after two years, to make a smooth transition from online to offline mode, the school planned to have bridge courses, interactive sessions, counselling sessions and awareness programmes for one week. Basic skills like holding pen and pencil, writing, sitting in the classroom and social skills are also planned for the students.

Principal K Damaris and headmistress Puja Singh along with the staff welcomed the students in the morning.

