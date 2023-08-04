Security enhanced in Gurugram in view of Friday namaz

04:35 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Gurugram: Security was beefed up in several parts of Gurugram in view of the Friday namaz; and in the fallout of the July 31 violence the Nuh district Superintendent of Police was transferred.

The security was enhanced as several parts of the city witnessed disturbance on Tuesday due to violence in Nuh district.

A community leader in Gurugram had on Thursday announced that the members of the Muslim community will not offer Friday namaz at any mosque or open space in Gurugram in view of the communal violence.

“There is complete peace in the city. Our teams are deployed across the district. No fresh incident of violence took place in the district on Thursday,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

Besides this, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP), Varun Singla has been transferred days after the clashes broke out in the district. The SP was on leave when the violent clashes took place at the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally.

Bhiwani SP Narendra Bijarniya has been made the Nuh SP.