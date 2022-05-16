Sensex jumps nearly 274 points in early trade; Nifty climbs to 15,873

| Sensex Jumps Nearly 274 Points In Early Trade Nifty Climbs To 15873

By PTI Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Mon - 16 May 22

Mumbai: The Sensex jumped nearly 274 points in early trade on Monday, tracking significant gains in US markets and buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 273.74 points higher at 53,067.36 in early deals. The broader NSE Nifty gained 91.1 points to 15,873.25.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Titan, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the biggest gainers in early trade.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Markets in Asia were trading on a mixed note, with Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai quoting marginaly lower, while Tokyo traded higher.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended with smart gains on Friday.

“Cautious trend could prevail as the street will anxiously await the WPI inflation numbers slated to trickle in on Tuesday,” said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.57 per cent to USD 109.80 per barrel.

In the previous trade on Friday, the BSE benchmark declined 136.69 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 52,793.62. The NSE Nifty dipped 25.85 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 15,782.15.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 3,780.08 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.