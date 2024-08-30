Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 502.42 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 82,637.03 in early trade

By PTI Published Date - 30 August 2024, 10:19 AM

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels during early trade on Friday, amid the ongoing bullish rally in domestic stocks, tracking firm trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 502.42 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 82,637.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 105.7 points to hit a new record peak of 25,257.65.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers. Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,259.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors also bought equities worth Rs 2,690.85 crore. “Continuation of accumulation of quality largecaps by the DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) and HNIs and the FIIs reducing their selling significantly and buying on certain days have contributed to the resilience of the market,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23 per cent to USD 80.12 a barrel. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, key catalysts for markets rally include substantial FII buying, positive global cues, and upbeat US GDP data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 349.05 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,134.61 on Thursday, extending its winning momentum to the eighth day in a row. Rallying for the 11th straight session, the Nifty surged 99.60 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 25,151.95.