Seoul’s deadly Halloween stampede: Here’s how people die in crowd crushes and how to be safe

Hyderabad: At least 153 people were killed in a stampede in South Korea’s Seoul where the crowd gathered during the Halloween festivities. With emergency workers still at the site and transporting victims to hospitals, there are chances of the death toll increasing.
According to reports, a huge crowd was celebrating in the narrow streets and alleys of the Itaewon area in Seoul which is the party hub of the city. As there was a sudden surge in the crowd, with people pushing each other resulted in a stampede that took lives.
Unfortunately, this is not the only instance where people died in a stampede this month. On October 1, the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia saw a deadly riot that took lives following a heated match between the home team Arema Malang and rivals Persebaya Surabaya.
There are several reasons like bad crowd management, places being filled more than capacity, and other external factors that lead to a stampede.
How do people die in these stampedes?
Stampedes occur in places where there is a huge crowd and most often happen in places that have an immovable barrier. In Itaewon, it was the narrow alleys and in Kanjuruhan Stadium it was the barricades restricting entry on the field and the seats.
Reports suggest that most deaths happen because victims are unable to breathe. People in the crowd are so violently crushed that they get stacked on each other, either vertically or horizontally.
How to keep yourself safe?
Stampedes and crowd crushes are confusing times. Although most stampedes are triggered by small incidents like one football fan getting all fired up or one group of people trying to make their way aggressively, it leaves several victims when uncontrolled. Here’s what you can do.