Seoul’s deadly Halloween stampede: Here’s how people die in crowd crushes and how to be safe

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

At least 153 people were killed in a stampede in South Korea’s Seoul where the crowd gathered during the Halloween festivities.

With emergency workers still at the site and transporting victims to hospitals, there are chances of the death toll increasing.

According to reports, a huge crowd was celebrating in the narrow streets and alleys of the Itaewon area in Seoul which is the party hub of the city. As there was a sudden surge in the crowd, with people pushing each other resulted in a stampede that took lives.

Unfortunately, this is not the only instance where people died in a stampede this month. On October 1, the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia saw a deadly riot that took lives following a heated match between the home team Arema Malang and rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

There are several reasons like bad crowd management, places being filled more than capacity, and other external factors that lead to a stampede.

How do people die in these stampedes?

Stampedes occur in places where there is a huge crowd and most often happen in places that have an immovable barrier. In Itaewon, it was the narrow alleys and in Kanjuruhan Stadium it was the barricades restricting entry on the field and the seats.

Reports suggest that most deaths happen because victims are unable to breathe. People in the crowd are so violently crushed that they get stacked on each other, either vertically or horizontally.

How to keep yourself safe?

Stampedes and crowd crushes are confusing times. Although most stampedes are triggered by small incidents like one football fan getting all fired up or one group of people trying to make their way aggressively, it leaves several victims when uncontrolled. Here’s what you can do.

Gather the people you are with and stay close to each other

Try to be on your feet, and not fall down on the ground

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not stand still or sit down

Move in the direction of the crowd

Try to move through empty spaces and get to a less crowded place

Find an exit

Do not indulge in shouting or moving aggressively

Always make way for the injured