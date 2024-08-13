Series of activities held at Yashoda Hospitals on World Organ Donation Day

Published Date - 13 August 2024

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on Tuesday, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad hosted a series of activities including honoring long-term post-transplant patients who had received donor heart, lungs, kidneys and liver transplants.

Due to advances in healthcare, the quality and life-expectancy of patients who receive donor organs has improved. Due to availability of highly advanced heart, kidney and lung failure ECMO systems, trained staff, dedicated nursing, dietary, physiotherapy and rehab services, the outcomes of transplants have improved, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals said.

“People with the intention to donate their organs, should some unforeseen tragedy happens to them, must make sure that they communicate about their intentions to their family members or make an advance directive about such wishes,” says Dr. Vijay Kumar, Secunderabad Yashoda Hospitals Unit Head.