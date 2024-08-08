Seven arrested for gambling in Mancherial

Mancherial: Seven persons were arrested by a task force team on the charges of involving in prohibited gambling in the bushes of forests on the outskirts of Rapanpalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Thursday. Liquid cash Rs 18,620 and five mobile phones were seized from their possession. Seven more accused persons were absconding.

Task Force police Inspector Raj Kumar said that Kummari Srinivas, Vemula Bapu, both from Sironcha Taluq of Maharashtra, Asampalli Anil, Gurram Sammaiah, Asamapalli Srikanth, Kondagorla Pavan and Boragalla Nagesh of different parts of Kotapalli mandal. They were apprehended while indulging in the offence, following a tip. The seven were handed over to Kotapalli police for further action.

Bodiga Ravi, Maspatla Raju, Durgam Nagaraju, Chittala Jampaiah, all from Kotapalli mandal, Pendyala Santosh of Kaleshwaram, Pottala Srisaialm belonging to Sironcha were still at large.

Task Force Sub-Inspectors Upender, and Lachanna and their staffers took part in the operation.