Seven train engines painted with Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ creatives

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Photo: IANS

Chennai: The makers of actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Vikram’ aren’t leaving any stone unturned to make ‘Vikram’ one of the biggest releases of the year.

As part of the film’s publicity campaign, the team has now got both sides of seven train engines painted with ‘Vikram’s creatives! The engines are being painted in Erode and from there on, will be travelling to different parts of the country.

The Udhaya Express, which is a double-decker train, is now completely branded with ‘Vikram’ posters.

The campaign has been carried out by some of the most talented and sought-after artists in the country.

Graffiti writer and street artist ‘A-kill’, who is known for his large-scale murals and graffiti pieces, Afzan Pirzade, who specialises in portrait-based art and Karthik who has worked on developing a style of art with circles and dot work, often creating compositions that are surreal or abstract, have all come together to bring this innovative promotional idea to life.

‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles apart from Kamal Haasan, who will be seen on the big screen after four years.