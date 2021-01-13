Sexual objectification of women still exists: Keira Knightley

The Philippa Lowthorpe directorial will be released on January 22 in India by PVR Pictures.

Los Angeles: Actor Keira Knightley, whose new film Misbehaviour celebrates inclusivity, feminism and beauty of all kinds, said sexual objectification of women still takes place. Misbehaviour tells the true story of feminists who disrupted the broadcast of the Miss World contest in 1970.

Commenting on the issue of sexism that the film delves into, Knightley said: “Sexual objectification of women still exists, and often women are still valued primarily for their looks. The only industry in the world where women are paid more than men is modelling. I think there is a conversation to be had over that.”

“Wherever your sympathies lie, I think the film will make you question your views, and that’s really interesting,” she added.

Her interest in the project grew as it told the story through various perspectives. “What I really loved about the script is that it is told from three different points of view; it’s told from the point of view of the Women’s Libbers, it’s told from the point of view of Bob Hope – the host of that year’s Miss World – and it’s told from the point of view of the Miss World contestants,” said the actor.

The film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville and Greg Kinnear. The Philippa Lowthorpe directorial will be released on January 22 in India by PVR Pictures.