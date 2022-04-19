Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday announced their first feature film collaboration “Dunki”, set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Khan took to Twitter to share the title and the release date of the film with a video, two years after reports of him collaborating with the “Munna Bhai MBBS” director emerged online. Calling Hirani his Santa Claus, the superstar said he is humbled and excited to work with the filmmaker on his next year’s Christmas weekend release.

“Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. (you turned out to be my Santa Claus. You start, I will reach on time or actually start living on the set itself). Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” the tweet read.

The film, backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, also features actor Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Hirani has co-written the movie with frequent collaborator Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The director, known for films like “3 Idiots”, the “Munnabhai” franchise, “PK” and “Sanju”, said working with Khan was on his wish list since he started his filmmaking journey.

“Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen,” Hirani said in a statement.

Khan said Hirani was one of the finest filmmakers of this generation and quipped:”Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!” “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it.” the actor added.

Taapsee, who is also working on screen with Khan and Hirani for the first time, said she is looking forward to the project. The actor has previously starred in Khan’s 2019 production “Badla”. “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire,” she said.

“Dunki” started production this month and the next schedule will be shot in Punjab. Khan’s upcoming big screen outing is “Pathaan”, scheduled to be released on January 25 next year. His last release was 2018’s “Zero”.

