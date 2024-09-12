Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ to release in Japan on November 29

Shah Rukh on Thursday took to Instagram, where he shared the poster featuring him, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

By IANS Published Date - 12 September 2024, 03:23 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Jawan”, which released last year in September, is all set to enthrall fans in Japan as it is set to hit the screens there on November 29.

Making the announcement, he wrote: “Ek kahani justice ki…vengeance ki…villain aur hero ki…

Ek kahani Jawan ki…Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024!”

The action thriller film, “Jawan” is directed by Atlee. The film marks his debut in Hindi films. The film stars Shah Rukh in a dual role as father and son who team up to rectify corruption in society. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The film revolves around a man, who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

The film recently clocked one year in Hindi cinema and Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt post.

“The film that we made with a lot of heart… has turned one year ‘old’ today… or shall I say one year ‘Jawan’. Without the storytelling, skill and vision of @atlee47 , this film wouldn’t have been possible and of course… massy massy massy!!!”

“Sending my love to the team that toiled away to make this film what it is — @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi , @deepikapadukone , all the Chief’s girls and @redchilliesent !! And thank you to the audiences for accepting our film with such love and happiness!!!”

Actress Sanya Malhotra celebrated the moment with several throwback pictures and videos.

Sanya took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos and pictures. The first was a video of the film playing in the cinema and Sanya dancing to “Zinda Banda” from the movie in the back row.

“Happy 1 year of ‘Jawan’,” she wrote as the caption.