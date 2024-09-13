| Shahid Kapoor Vishal Bhardwaj Team Up For New Film With Triptii Dimri Co Starring

Actor Triptii Dimri will star as the female lead in the upcoming movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, according to a press release. The untitled film is expected to be a major action-packed commercial entertainer.

By PTI Published Date - 13 September 2024, 01:30 PM

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is set to reunite with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for a new film.

Actor Triptii Dimri will play the female lead in the movie, which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the makers said in a press release.

The untitled movie is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”.

The project comes 15 years after Bhardwaj and Kapoor started their collaboration with critically-acclaimed movie “Kaminey”. It was followed by “Haider” in 2014 and “Rangoon” in 2017.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti

Dimri, India’s National Crush, add her magic to this dream team,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Nadiadwala hailed Bhardwaj as a genius director and Kapoor as a “phenomenal powerhouse” performer.

“It’s an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted Tripti Dimri to the #NGEFamily,” he added.

According to the makers, the movie will start shooting soon.

Bhardwaj’s most recent directorial was “Khufiya” with Tabu. The movie, which also featured Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on Netflix last year.

Kapoor featured along with Kriti Sanon in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, which was released in February. His next movie is “Deva”, co-starring Pooja Hegde and scheduled for release in 2025.

Dimri, who received praise for her performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal”, starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in the “Bad News” and will next be seen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” with Rajkummar Rao. The movie will debut in theatres on October 11.