Shahid, Kriti’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ earns Rs 14 cr on day 1

Producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's day one collection on social media, along with a poster mentioning that the movie minted Rs 14.04 crore in worldwide gross

By PTI Published Date - 10 February 2024, 12:38 PM

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” earned Rs 14.04 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

Producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films shared the film’s day one collection on social media, along with a poster mentioning that the movie minted Rs 14.04 crore in worldwide gross on Friday.

“It’s raining love worldwide for Aryan, SIFRA and their classic Indian family… #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas,” the studio wrote in the caption.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, dubbed as an “impossible love story”, is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

It features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti).

Produced by Maddock Films, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.