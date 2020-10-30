Shapoorji Pallonji to build new TS secretariat

The State government sanctioned Rs. 617 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat complex on September 10, 2020.

Hyderabad: Construction major Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has bagged the construction contract of the Rs 617 crore new State Secretariat complex by outbidding Larsen & Toubro Limited. According to a government statement here on Thursday, Shapoorji Pallonji was chosen after technical and financial bids.

The State government sanctioned Rs. 617 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat complex on September 10, 2020. Subsequently, tenders were invited on e-procurement platform and participants were allowed to seek clarifications from September 30 to October 20.

Five contractors – KCP Projects Pvt Ltd, JMC Projects, TATA Projects Ltd, NCC Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd – attended the pre-bid meeting held on October 7. The technical bids were opened on October 20 and found that two bidders participated in the tender process. Both the bidders technically qualified and their financial bids were opened on October 23.

Larsen & Toubro Limited, Chennai, quoted 4.8 per cent higher than the estimated contract value while Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, Mumbai quoted 4.02 per cent in excess. The bids were submitted to the Commissionerate of Tenders and in the meeting held on October 28, 2020, the lowest qualified tender of Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, Mumbai, was approved at 4.02 per cent excess over the estimated contract value of Rs 494.86 crore. Subsequently, the Letter of Acceptance was issued to Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited on Thursday.

The tenders were called for the construction of the new integrated complex with a built up area of six lakh square feet. The old buildings in the Secretariat complex located at Saifabad overlooking the Hussain Sagar Lake were demolished to pave the way for the construction of a new one.

