Shashank Arora shines bright with his performance in ‘Neeyat’; check out the trailer

Shashank has made a significant impression in the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Neeyat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Every time actor Shashank Arora performed, he completely owned the screen. And now that the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Neeyat’ has also been released, Shashank has made a significant impression. Along with Shashank, the murder mystery has an all-star ensemble cast that includes Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, and others.

Shashank has strengthened his position in front of the camera. In the movie, he portrays Ram’s stepson, and his nuanced performance draws notice. While his pairing with Prajakta Koli looks quite cute, he individually stands out too. He has truly been a favourite with his fans with his earlier performances and with this too, he is sure to win many hearts. In fact, his character in the ‘Neeyat’ trailer leaves many curious. He will, undoubtedly, be a surprise package in the movie when the riddle is revealed on July 7.

On the work front, Shashank has starred in projects like ‘Manto’, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Great Indian Murder’, ‘Tanaav’, ‘Songs Of The Scorpions’, ‘Titli’, ‘Brahman Naman’, and many more. After ‘Neeyat’, Shashank will be next seen in ‘Made In Heaven 2’.