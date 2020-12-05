Shikhar Dhawan turns 35, Yuvraj and Rahul lead wishes for ‘Gabbar’

Dhawan has played 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and 34 Tests for India. The left-handed batsman has amassed 9,712 international runs.

By | Published: 2:38 pm

New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 35 on Saturday and heartfelt wishes poured in for the southpaw from across the cricket fraternity.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished Dhawan a lot of success to ‘create some thunder down under’ as the left-handed batsman gears up for the second T20I against Australia on Sunday.

“Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25. Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under!,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25! Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under! 👍👊 pic.twitter.com/dRsdbiq9cL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2020



India batsman KL Rahul, who was also Dhawan’s opening partner in the first T20I on Friday, wished the southpaw with all the happiness.

“Happy birthday @SDhawan25, lots of love and wish u all the happiness,” Rahul tweeted.

Happy birthday @SDhawan25, lots of love and wish u all the happiness pic.twitter.com/iKtRUhXGD9 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 5, 2020



Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also wished Dhawan on his 35th birthday.

“Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar,” Laxman tweeted.

Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar. pic.twitter.com/Wyrbsu3Nyh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 5, 2020



Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag said he admires Dhawan a lot and showered heartfelt wishes on his birthday.

Dhawan has played 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and 34 Tests for India. The left-handed batsman has amassed 9,712 international runs.

Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men’s T20I cricket, with the pair having scored 1,743 runs together.