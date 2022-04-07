Shilpa Shetty grooves to ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai’ with Shahid, Mrunal

New Delhi: On a full promotion spree mode for his much-awaited sports drama ‘Jersey’, actor Shahid Kapoor appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent’ with his co-star Mrunal Thakur and shook a leg with actor Shilpa Shetty on his famous dance number ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on ‘India’s Got Talent’ reality TV show, shared a video in which she could be seen dancing with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur on the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor’s famous peppy track ‘Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai’ from his 2013 rom-com ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’.

“Khali peeli khali peeli rokne ka nahin, #Jersey theatre mein dekhna bhulne ka nahin!” Shilpa captioned the post.

Speaking about Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial ‘Jersey’ which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name, the film’s story revolves around a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun (Shahid), who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

‘Jersey’ was earlier scheduled to be released on December 31, 2021, but got postponed due to the Omicron scare. Now the film will release on April 14, 2022, in theatres.

Actor Pankaj Kapur is also a part of the film, which is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently wrapped up the Punjab schedule of her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’.