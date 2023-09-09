Shilpa Shetty pens heartfelt birthday message to husband Raj Kundra

On Instagram, Shilpa shared an adorable video featuring herself and Raj Kundra.

By ANI Published Date - 11:32 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a special wish for her husband Raj Kundra on his birthday and expressed how perfect he is for her.

In the video, the couple can be seen walking amid the beautiful backdrop.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Gifting you a mirror this birthday, so you can see what I see… someone funny, kind, considerate, and loving! A beautiful soul that’s perfect for me. Happpppyyyyyyy birthdaaaayyyy, my Cookie! Stay protected, happy, and blessed.”

Recently, the couple offered prayers at the Bagalmukhi Mata temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Sukhee’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

On Wednesday, Shilpa treated fans to the film’s trailer, which gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa’s best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa’s husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women’s empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Sharing the trailer’s link, Shilpa took to Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #SukheeTrailer Out Now.”

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

It stars Shilpa Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars

Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.