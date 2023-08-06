Shilpa Shetty pens sweet birthday wish for mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra

By ANI Updated On - 01:37 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, on Sunday, shared a warm birthday wish for her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted couple of pictures featuring her daughter Samisha and mother-in-law.

She penned a sweet note, which read, “Happiest Birthday, Mom! I really did get lucky, because you are every daughter-in-law’s dream come true. Thank you for always being there for me and being an amazing mom & friend to me. Loadsssss of loveeeee.”

In the first picture, Shilpa can be seen posing with her mother-in-law. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with best wishes.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.