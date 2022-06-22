Shiv Sena MLAs have not revolted against party: Eknath Shinde

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:37 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

Surat: The dissident group of Shiv Sena MLAs finally boarded a chartered flight from the Surat airport after keeping the chartered plane waiting for hours.

Before boarding the flight, rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharastra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde said that Sena MLAs have not revolted against the party but their only wish is forming an alliance with the opposition BJP.

At the Surat airport, Shinde said, “My and Sena MLAs wish is that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should form a government in alliance with the BJP, I have not quit the party.”

He added that he held talks with Uddhav Thackeray and chanted the slogan “Jai Maharashtra and Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hai”.

Shiv Sena’s MLAs have shown full trust and faith in the ideology laid down by party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde said and added that Shiv Sena MLAs have not revolted against the party.

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness, was seen climbing down from the bus and walking down to the boarding counter of the Spicejet airline.

Sources close to the dissident group led by Eknath Shinde said that they were waiting for a few more MLAs to join them as they had left Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the rebel MLA’s tally has reached 37 and two to three more MLAs are expected to reach Guwahati directly on Wednesday.

Around 2.15 a.m. on Wednesday, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs started boarding one of the three buses along with BJP MLAs and workers, BJP leaders Mohit Kambhoj and Sanjay Kute were seen accompanying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at the airport.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were escorted to Surat airport by the Surat police.

After clearing all formalities, the rebel Sena MLAs boarded the flight having a capacity of 200 passengers. Till 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, the boarding process was going on.