Shorter GRE is available now

The shorter GRE is also section level adaptive, allowing test takers to answer questions in the order that they choose and to change their answers as often as they need to.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:25 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Students can now take the shorter GRE for admissions to graduate, business, and law programmes and school. Launched by the ETS on Friday, the shorter GRE testing time has been nearly cut in half, and is now under two hours compared to almost four-hours previously.

This is due to removal of the Analyze an Argument task in the Analytical Writing section. In addition, the number of questions in the quantitative and verbal reasoning sections has been reduced and the unscored section is also removed. Also, official GRE scores will be delivered to test takers in just 8-10 days post-examination, a press release said.

The score scales will remain consistent, ensuring that graduate programmes can easily compare performance across individuals who test before and after September 2023. The shorter GRE is also section level adaptive, allowing test takers to answer questions in the order that they choose and to change their answers as often as they need to.

More than 1,300 business schools in 94 countries accept GRE scores for MBA and other professional graduate programmes and the GRE scores are valid for a period of five years.

For detailed information, visit www.ets.org/gre/shorter and to create an account, register for a test, access test prep resources, and more, visit www.ets.org/gre.html.