MLA T Rajaiah extends support to BRS candidate Kadiam Srihari in upcoming elections

Rajaiah, who represented Station Ghanpur constituency for two consecutive terms earlier, pledged to work tirelessly for Srihari's victory.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah has officially thrown his weight behind MLC and BRS candidate Kadiam Srihari in the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections. The decision was made after a meeting with BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao.

Rajaiah, who represented Station Ghanpur constituency for two consecutive terms earlier, pledged to work tirelessly for Srihari’s victory. This move comes amid some dissension among aspirants within the BRS camp after the party’s president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced candidates for 115 of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

The decision to field Kadiam Srihari from Station Ghanpur for the 2023 Assembly elections had initially caused some unrest, considering Rajaiah’s past electoral success in the constituency. However, Rajaiah’s alignment with Srihari signals a strategic shift as the BRS prepares for the upcoming polls.

It may be noted that Srihari backed Rajaiah’s candidature in the previous two Assembly elections, ensuring resounding victories for the BRS in erstwhile Warangal district.

Rajaiah’s initial reluctance to participate in party activities had raised eyebrows, with opposition parties attempting to woo him. However, Rajaiah consistently expressed his faith in the leadership of BRS supremo Chandrashekhar Rao.

Minister KT Rama Rao played a pivotal role in mediating this strategic alliance, assuring Rajaiah of a suitable position within the party and encouraging him to actively engage in the election campaign. Rama Rao also reminded about the Chief Minister’s track record of rewarding hardworking and loyal party members. MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was also present.

Meanwhile, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy got a shocker from one of his key aides. BJP corporator from Bagh Amberpet B Padma Venkat Reddy and her husband and the party senior leader B Venkat Reddy, joined the BRS. BRS working president Rama Rao inducted them into the party at his camp office. The couple vowed to work for the re-election of sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesh in the upcoming elections.