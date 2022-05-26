Showers offer reprieve from summer heat in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: In a reprieve from the sweltering summer, some parts of the city received spells of showers on Thursday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad had warned of light to moderate rainfall during the afternoon hours in some parts of the city on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rains/thundershowers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds up to 30 to 40 kmph likely to occur in the next three hours,” said the press release issued at 3 pm, adding that the rainfall is expected especially in north-west parts of the city.

Rain in spells is forecast in different places including Gandi Maisamma, Bachupally, Ameenpur, and Nizampet. Besides, rains are also forecasted in districts including Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Nalgonda.

According to IMD, the city is going to witness generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall, recording maximum temperatures around 39 degree Celsius during the next two days.