Shraddha Kapoor gets greeted by flowers from fans

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor is truly the most grounded in the film industry. She is known for always being ready with a smile and for her down-to-earth personality. The actor is definitely a favourite of many! And as clearly shown by how often she hits the headlines and people’s social media feeds, she is also certainly a favourite of the paps.

Recently, Shraddha was spotted at Versova taking a jet to Madh Island going for a brand shoot. A fan spotted the actor and greeted her with a flower bouquet in the most loving way. Her gesture towards the fan was so sweet and full of warmth and love. This clearly shows how beautiful the diva is inside and out.

Today, the actor was snapped wearing a lovely salwar kameez with a flowery printed dupatta. She paired the look with simple sandals. Must say the actor looked simple yet very ethnic.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting line-up, as she is working with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan.