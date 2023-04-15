Shraddha Srinath gets on board for Venkatesh’s Saindhav

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Shraddha Srinadh has won the hearts of the Telugu audience with Nani’s Jersey and Siddhu’s Krishna And His Leela. Later, she shifted to Tamil cinema and did not make any movies in Telugu. Shraddha Srinath is now back in Tollywood with a star hero’s film.

Venkatesh is making his 75th film under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu, who registered two blockbusters at the box office with HIT and HIT 2. Both are crime thrillers, as we know, and Sailesh Kolanu is absolutely brilliant with his content and making. Venkatesh is impressed with Sailesh Kolanu’s content, and so they are together making an action thriller now titled Saindhav.

The makers of Saindhav have already released a poster and a sneak peek. It looks like Sandhav is being constructed around a unique plot and heavy action, as per the glimpse. The film has already completed its first schedule of production in Hyderabad, and the second one is now being shot in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the makers come up with another interesting update from the film. Shraddha Srinadh is announced as an important casting addition to the film. Shraddha’s character is named Manognya. The announcement poster shows Shraddha Srinath in a normal saree sitting inside a cab and eating some food.

Saindhav also stars Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in another important role. The film is produced by Niharika Entertainment. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Saindhav will be released on December 22 of this year.