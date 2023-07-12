Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits release of ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’, wraps up schedule of ‘The Broken News 2’

Hyderabad: Following the success of her previous project, ‘Taaza Khabar’, Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently fully immersed in a myriad of exciting ventures. With the release of her next feature film ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ and several other projects on the horizon, the versatile actor is poised for a remarkable year.

Recently, she wrapped up filming for the second season of ‘The Broken News’, where she portrays a spirited journalist, which also earned her massive accolades. Shriya shares some wrap images with her co-stars and team and is excited for audience to see season 2 soon.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Shriya exclaims, “I am absolutely thrilled about both ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ and ‘The Broken News Season 2’. Each character I have portrayed this year has been exciting, different and allowed me to delve into diverse realms of storytelling. Madhu from ‘Taaza Khabar’ was sassy and ambitious, while Radha from ‘The Broken News Season 2’ is fiercely dedicated to fighting the war between news and fake stories. As for Siya in ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’, she’s a young girl who is navigating relationships and the complexities of love and family dynamics. I want to focus on doing both good films and series in different genres.”