Shruti, Santanu spend some fun time together

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are two adorable lovebirds who have a large following on the social media. The couple recently uploaded a photo of themselves posing in front of a mirror.

The ‘Laabam’ actor wore a black ensemble, while visual artist Santanu wore a green T-shirt and a cap while his face was covered with a mask. Shruti also shared a video of herself enjoying a delicious lunch that was sent to them by actor Prabhas. She wrote, “Thank you again @actorprabhas, today is a spectacular vegetarian feast.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti will be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next blockbuster, Mega154. Directed by KS Ravindra, it will be Shruti Haasan’s first collaboration with and Chiranjeevi. According to sources, the film is likely to be titled ‘Waltair Veerayya’. Set in Sri Lanka, it will be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers label. Besides this, she also has Balakrishna’s ‘NBK107’.