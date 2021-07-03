Shweta Tripathi excited to reunite with Shriya in ‘The Gone Game 2’

“I have known Shriya for what feels like forever! We first met because we both did theatre together. Theatre was the reason for how we knew each other way back before we were cast for ‘Mirzapur’,” Shweta said.

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi is over the moon to reunite with her friend Shriya Pilgaonkar in the second season of web series “The Gone Game”. The two actresses had worked together in the first season of the show, as well as in “Mirzapur” season one.

“I clearly remember the first time I met her was at the screening of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, written by our common friend Hussain Dalal. Also what makes our bond more interesting — a little trivia — is that before Guddu and Bablu were cast, Golu and Sweety (the character they play in ‘Mirzapur’) were cast!” she said.

Shweta credited “Mirzapur” and said it “escalated” their bond, and they gradually became “amazing friends”.

“Then came ‘The Gone Game’ and unfortunately due to lockdown, we would miss each other so much because the entire show was shot virtually. Now, I’m excited because we will finally shoot in person together for the show and I can’t wait for her to join the bio bubble,” said Shweta.

“The Gone Game” is an Indian psychological thriller web series directed by Nikhil Bhat, and starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgainkar and Arjun Mathur.