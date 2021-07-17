SICMA to provide 100 oxygen concentrators to Telangana government

SICMA is providing 100 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres per minute capacity, which it has procured through contributions received from its member companies.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA), representing major cement manufacturers, has extended its support to the Covid-19 relief efforts of the Government of Telangana.

SICMA is providing 100 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres per minute capacity, which it has procured through contributions received from its member companies.

SICMA CEO Gopinath, Bharti Cements director M Ravinder Reddy and Sagar Cements MD Dr S Anand Reddy met Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, and conveyed to him that the devices would soon be delivered to beneficiaries identified by the government.

Jayesh Ranjan appreciated SICMA’s gesture in supporting the State’s Covid-19 relief efforts, the association said.

