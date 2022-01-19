Siddhant Chaturvedi hops on to the latest ‘Gehraiyaan’ trend, check it out!

Hyderabad: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been trending ever since the teaser has been released. Well, ahead of the trailer, for which fans are waiting, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video of himself today, on the title track that has been trending since days.

In the caption, he wrote, “Have been coming across so many reels, so many emotions, some funny, some thoughtful, some creative and some really deep.

Simply following the trend.. #Gehraiyaan 🌊❤️ #StayTuned (sic).”

The song has been trending a lot in the digital world, with a number of reels and videos being made.

The audience has been waiting with bated breath for the film and for the trailer, and witness the sizzling chemistry between Siddhant and Deepika Padukone, which is evident from the film’s posters and the teaser itself.

‘Gehraiyaan’ is directed by Shakun Batra, and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

