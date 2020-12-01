Siddipet Education department launches Siddipet Vidya Mitra YouTube channel

By | Published: 4:25 pm

Siddipet: With the objective of reaching out to students during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic Department of Education, Siddipet, launched a YouTube channel “Siddipet Vidya Mitra” on Tuesday, making available 634 videos which have a play time of over 311 hours.

The videos were made for not only classroom teaching but also on Yoga, motivational lecturers, computers and many other extra-curricular activities.

District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, who launched the YouTube Channel, appreciated the efforts of the education department and teachers who worked on making the videos. With the objective of making the search for videos easy, DEO K Ravikanth Rao said they divided the total content into 37 playlists. Apart from digital classes, the DEO said the department also created videos on “Kala Utsav” Joyful learning, festivals at KGBV schools, Teachers Corner, Teaching tools, Yoga, Meditation and Motivational Lectures.

Stating that the department conducted online training sessions for headmasters of Siddipet government schools for 111 days since the pandemic forced the closure of schools this year, he said they made the videos during these 111 days long training for headmasters.

The DEO has observed that the Siddipet Vidya Mitra YouTube channel will become a great educational resource for teachers, students and even for the general public.

Rao has said that they will make more such quality videos by involving students and teachers in the days to come and the same will be made available on YouTube channel for the benefit of the students. Assistant Director, L Venkateshwar Reddy, Sectoral officials, M Ramesh, T Ramesh, B Manila, and others were present.

