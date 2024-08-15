| Siddipet Habitual Offenders Nabbed For Stealing Cables From Agriculture Pumpsets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 05:45 PM

Siddipet: Two-town police in Siddipet nabbed four persons who were habituated to stealing cables from agriculture pump sets across Medak and Siddipet districts.

The accused were Paravatham Pochaiah, Parvatham Raju, Parvatham Rakesh and Karre Kumar.

The police seized a 250-meter-long cable wire, a TVS moped, and a cutter from the accused.

There were multiple cases registered against them. They have been sent to remand.