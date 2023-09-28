Siddipet: Man robs woman of gold ornaments using pistol shaped lighter, arrested

A man, who robbed a woman of 6.3 tolas of gold ornaments after threatening her with a pistol shaped lighter, was nabbed by the Siddipet police

28 September 23

Siddipet: A man, who robbed a woman of 6.3 tolas of gold ornaments after threatening her with a pistol shaped lighter, was nabbed by the Siddipet police on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha said the accused Chakali Ravi (36), a resident of Pedda Chekodu in Dubbaka, had entered Athmiya Apartments at Mythri Nagar and threatened the woman, Nagalakshmi, who was living on the fourth floor, with the lighter gun. He made her hand over her gold ornaments before locking her inside the bathroom and fleeing the spot.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Commissioner constituted a team, which nabbed Ravi from Siddipet on Thursday.

