Siddipet SNCU bags first rank among 12 SNCUs in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

The Head of the Pediatrics Department in Siddipet Dr Suresh Kumar receiving the certificate from the Commissioner of Vidya Vidhana Parishad Ajay Kumar during a programme in Hyderabad on Monday.

Siddipet: National Neonatal Forum (NNF) had given 1st rank to Siddipet Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) among the 12 SNCUs located across Telangana. While the NNF had given 90 marks to Siddipet SNCU, the SNCUs located in Nalgonda and Gandhi Hospital came in second place with 78 marks.

An expert committee from NNF had made a visit to the SNCUs across the State recently. After a thorough study of facilities, the performance of the staff, and others, the NNF team had given marks to each of these 12 SNCUs.

The Siddipet SNCU was given Rs 45,000 cash prize and certificate. The Head of the Pediatrics Department in Siddipet Dr Suresh Kumar has received the certificate from the Commissioner of Vidya Vidhana Parishad Ajay Kumar during a programme in Hyderabad on Monday. Health Minister T Harish Rao has congratulated the staff of SNCU on their achievement. He said that their committed work helped the SNCU to bag the work.

