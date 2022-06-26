Signature campaign against GST on handlooms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Venkanna Netha with the cotton fabric which has the signatures of various MPs..

Hyderabad: He is crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country to seek the support of 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties to prevail upon the Central government to abolish GST on handlooms.

Carrying a huge cotton fabric, Akhila Bharatha Padmashali Sangham chairman Y Venkanna Netha visits the MPs at their residences and offices and appeals to them to extend support by signing on the fabric.

Impressed by the signature campaign “Zero GST on handlooms,” 30 MPs, including two Rajya Sabha members from the ruling BJP, have already extended their support to the cause.

The campaign was launched in April and the target is to complete the task of getting 100 MPs’ signatures before August 7 – the National Handloom Day.

“The idea is to explain the hardships being faced by weavers following the imposition of GST on handlooms. Prior to 2017, there was no GST on handlooms but the BJP government introduced five percent GST on handlooms,” said Venkanna Netha.

The BJP government, he said, went a step further by proposing to increase GST on handlooms from five percent to 12 percent effective January 1 this year. However, following nation-wide protests and elections in five States, the Central government withdrew the proposal, Venkanna said.

Stating that the move to collect GST on handlooms was disastrous, he said handlooms were associated with India’s independence movement and considered to be part of our culture and tradition. “How can the Central government collect GST on handlooms?” asked Venkanna Netha.

After getting the signatures of 100 MPs, copies would be sent to the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This apart, a resolution would be passed at the Akhil Bharatha Chenetha Sangham National Committee meeting on August 7 at Kolkata. Members from all sections of society would be invited to participate in the meeting. Copies of the resolutions and other demands would also be submitted to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said Venkanna.

Earlier, he had launched “One lakh post cards” campaign seeking abolition of GST on handlooms. The postcards were sent to the Prime Minister and union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, he added.