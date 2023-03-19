Singareni CMD Sridhar selected as NMDC CMD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has been selected as the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) decided to recommend his name for the post in a meeting held on Saturday. A total of seven applications were received for the post of the head of NMDC and Sridhar’s name was selected from them and recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb, retired on February 28 and the responsibilities were temporarily handed over to Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee and later applications were invited for full-time CMD .

Sridhar, a 1997 batch Telangana cadre IAS officer, was appointed CMD of Singareni in January 2015 and has been holding the same post till now. Before joining Singareni, he served as Special Secretary to Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.